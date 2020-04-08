Amazon Tests Disinfectant Fog At Staten Island Facility After Protests

The testing comes after warehouse workers staged a walkout demanding higher pay and better protection during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon says it is using disinfectant fog to combat the coronavirus at a warehouse in Staten Island Tuesday after workers participated in a walkout late last month.

The practice is commonly used by hospitals and airlines, according to an Amazon spokesperson.

Workers demanded higher pay and better protection amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Amazon said: "We continue to explore even more preventative measures to support the health and safety of employees, who are providing a critical service in our communities."

Amazon employees will also be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked during the workday, in addition to practicing social distancing.

Christian Smalls, an organizer of the walkout, called on Amazon to shut down the facility for deep cleaning after employees tested positive for coronavirus. Smalls has reportedly been fired for participating instead of being under quarantine.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union called on company executives to resign after leaked documents called the fired employee "not smart, or articulate." Amazon General Counsel David Zapolsky later said his "comments were personal and emotional" and that he was "frustrated and upset that an Amazon employee would endanger the health and safety of other" employees.

Amazon said it will fire employees who intentionally violate the company's social distancing guidelines which requires warehouse workers to stay six feet away from each other. But some employees say it's impossible and still do their jobs.

