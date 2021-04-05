Amazon Says Lack Of Restrooms For Drivers Is Industry Issue

Amazon is taking back claims that its workers never had to urinate in bottles while on the job.

Amazon is apologizing.

Last week, in a tweet reply to a lawmaker, the company said its workers never had to urinate in bottles while on the job.

Now it's saying it was wrong.

The company says it's aware some of its drivers have trouble finding restrooms while on the road.

Amazon says it's a long-standing, industry-wide problem. The company says it's working toward solutions.