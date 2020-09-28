Amazon's Prime Day Rescheduled With Small Business Focus

Amazon says it will invest $100 million in small business owners during its Prime Day event.

Amazon's Prime Day has officially been rescheduled and the company is highlighting small businesses this year.

The Black Friday-like sale will be held on October 13 and 14. It's usually held during the summer, but the sale was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Prime Day is a little later than usual, the company decided to help businesses affected by the pandemic. Amazon said it will invest $100 million in its small business owners. Starting Monday, each time Prime members spend $10 at select small business Amazon stores, they'll receive a $10 credit they can use on Prime Day.

An Amazon executive said, "We’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for our small businesses and excited for Prime members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs."

Prime Day is a popular sale for the company. In 2018, it sold 175 million items in two days.