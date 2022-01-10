Amazon Reduces COVID Paid Leave For U.S. Employees

Amazon announced Monday it will now offer one week of COVID paid leave instead of two for all U.S. employees.

The e-commerce giant will now only pay for seven days of paid leave instead of the previous allowance of 10 days.

The decrease corresponds with the CDC recommendation for isolating for five days after being exposed or testing positive.

Amazon says all employees must report a positive diagnosis and can still request additional leave if necessary.