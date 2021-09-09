Amazon Offering To Pay College Tuition For Hourly Employees

The tech giant will also cover high school diploma programs, GED's and english language learning programs for most of its 750,000 U.S. employees.

Amazon will soon offer to pay 100% of college tuition for most of its 750,000 hourly employees based in the U.S.

Starting in January, the e-commerce giant will cover the cost of tuition, fees and textbooks for employees who want to get their bachelor's degree.

Amazon will also cover high school diploma programs, GED's and English language learning programs for employees.

This is just one way Amazon is trying to lure in new workers. It's also offering $3,000 sign-on bonuses for new warehouse employees in certain parts of the country.