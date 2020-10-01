Alexei Navalny Accuses Russia's President Of Poisoning Him

The Russian opposition leader was taken to a Berlin hospital after reportedly being poisoned by a nerve agent in August.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says President Vladimir Putin is to blame for his poisoning.

Navalny was taken to a Berlin hospital after reportedly being poisoned by a nerve agent in August.

Putin has said he wasn't involved, and Russian doctors say there wasn't evidence of the poison. But Germany's government says a toxicology report showed a Soviet-era chemical nerve agent in the opposition leader's system.

Navalny is out of the hospital but is still recovering. He plans to return to Russia soon.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press