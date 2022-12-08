Amazon Gives Delivery Drivers $5 If You Tell Alexa To Thank Them

Important Holiday Shipping Deadlines You Need To Know This Year
With recent postal delays, you don't want to wait to ship items.LEARN MORE
Amazon is paying the drivers directly, so saying thanks is free for customers — but the promotion ends after 1 million thanks are given.
The holiday season can be grueling for mail carriers and delivery drivers. With millions of packages to deliver by Christmas Day, it is no wonder burnout is common.
Luckily, there is now a way you can show your Amazon driver some much-deserved love: Just in time for the madness of holiday delivery mayhem, Amazon has rolled out a new skill for its Alexa app that will allow you to give thanks — and a tip — to your driver.
Here's how it works: Let's say you get a hefty delivery of boxes from an Amazon driver, and you want to thank them for their hard work. All you have to do is just say, "Alexa, thank my driver!" to any Alexa-enabled device that you own, such as Alexa, Echo, Echo Show or your mobile Alexa or Amazon shopping app.
Then, Amazon will deliver your thanks to the driver, along with a $5 tip. The tip doesn't come from you. It comes from Amazon itself, so this simple act of gratitude doesn't cost you a dime. Amazon will give drivers $5 for each thank you that they receive. The promotion will end after 1 million thanks are given.
With recent postal delays, you don't want to wait to ship items.LEARN MORE
But the driver who gets the most thank yous during this time period will receive an additional $10,000 from Amazon. They will also get to pick a charity of their choice to receive $10,000 from Amazon as well.
People are sharing their experience thanking their drivers on social media, confirming that it really works. Twitter user @GirlMomProbs shared the notification she received after she tried the Alexa skill and noted that you can use the microphone in the search bar of Amazon's app to thank your driver if you don't have an Alexa-enabled device.
Psa: if you tell Alexa to "thank my driver" the driver of your most recent order will get an extra $5 as a thank you.— Brooke's Mom 🦌 (@GirlMomProbs) December 8, 2022
If you don't have an Alexa, you can use the microphone in the search bar of the Amazon app! pic.twitter.com/Khwx0bs01Z
You can use your Amazon shopping app (with Alexa enabled) or Alexa app to type out your thanks if you're struggling to get your Alexa to understand (remember to speak slowly!). Just remember to write "Thank my driver" not "Tip my driver."
You can read more about the Amazon promotion here.
Here's a holiday freebie parents will appreciate: You can help your kids call, text, email or even FaceTime Santa, and these services are all free.By AP
Christmas trees are being lit up across the country as cities continue decades-old traditions.By Julia Nikhinson / AP
First Lady Jill Biden thanked people from across the country who helped decorate the White House for the holidays.By Andrew Harnik / AP
Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen and and Treasurer Lynn Malerba ceremonially signed fresh sheets of $1 and $5 bills to mark the history-making moment.By LM Otero / AP
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.33%. A year ago the average rate was 3.1%.By Julio Cortez / AP
A new poll from finds 43% of U.S. adults say they approve of the way President Biden is handling his job as president, while 55% disapprove.By David Dermer / AP