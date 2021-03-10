WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Alaska Becomes First State To Open Up Vaccines To All
By Newsy Staff
March 10, 2021
Anyone 16 or older who lives or works in the state is eligible.
Alaska is the first state to drop vaccine eligibility requirements — meaning anyone 16 or older can get the shot. 

Gov. Mike Dunleavy tested positive for the virus last month and encouraged people to get vaccinated.

"I'll be signing up for a vaccination," the governor said. "I hope as many of you as possible and for those that don't, can't or don't want to, again, I respect that, and I think we'll get enough Alaskans that want to be part of this process that we're going to put this behind us as quickly as possible."

Dunleavy said the announcement is a game changer because Alaska hopes to rebuild its economy over the summer.

Anyone who lives or works in the state can get the vaccine. 

