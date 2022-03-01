Airbnb To Offer Free Housing To 100,000 Ukrainian Refugees

The CEO asked people in Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania to open their homes as more Ukrainians cross the border.

Airbnb will offer free temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, the company announced Monday.

As refugees continue to make their way across the Ukraine border seeking safety, they are finding assistance from an unexpected source.

The company said these stays will be funded by Airbnb, Inc., donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, and the generosity of hosts through Airbnb.org.