Airbnb Restricts New Year's Eve Bookings

Airbnb is imposing new restrictions ahead of New Year's Eve in order to prevent large gatherings during the pandemic.

According to a Washington Post report, people who book during New Year's Eve must confirm that they will not throw any parties or they could face legal action.

The new restrictions also include a two-night minimum stay requirement for guests who do not have a history of positive reviews.