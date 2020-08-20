Airbnb Files For Initial Public Offering

The company hasn't released any information on the price or number of shares that'll be available.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Airbnb is going public.

The short-term rental company said Wednesday it has filed for an initial public offering.

The company hasn't released any information on the price or number of shares that'll be available.

The travel industry has grappled with the coronavirus pandemic. Though Airbnb has seen a rebound in bookings as travelers opt for home rentals over hotels.

The rental company booked more than a million nights in July.