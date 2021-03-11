Advocates Want Wealthy Nations To Help Poorer Ones Get Vaccine Access

Many countries have yet to begin programs as wealthy countries ramp up vaccinations.

There are growing calls for the wealthy nations of the world, like the U.S. and European Union countries, to help developing nations to get vaccines.

Humanitarian organizations say the EU and other countries are blocking patent waivers that would allow poorer countries to develop their own vaccines or get access to cheaper options.

And advocates say there's already an impact. Oxfam says while wealthy countries are vaccinating one person per second. Poor countries have yet to even get programs going.

"At this rate, we'll have a situation where we'll have a two-tiered vaccine world, where the rich world will be fully vaccinated by the end of this year, whereas poor countries can expect only to be fully vaccinated by 2023," said Oxfam spokesperson Jeroen Kwakkenbos. "And this is completely unacceptable."