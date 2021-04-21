Actor LeVar Burton Will Guest-Host "Jeopardy!"

Burton is known for his roles on “Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Roots," and as the face of "Reading Rainbow."

Actor LeVar Burton is getting his chance to guest-host "Jeopardy!"

The announcement comes after more than 200,000 people signed a petition calling for him to be the new host of the quiz show.

Burton is known for his roles on “Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Roots," and as the face of the children's literacy show "Reading Rainbow."

"Jeopardy!" lost its longtime host, Alex Trebek, to cancer in November but has not announced a new permanent host.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.