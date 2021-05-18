Actor Charles Grodin Dies From Cancer At 86

Grodin's son says he died Tuesday in Wilton, Connecticut, from bone marrow cancer.

Actor and writer Charles Grodin has died at 86 years old.

He's best known for his roles in "The Heartbreak Kid, "Midnight Run" and "Beethoven." He also performed on Broadway, wrote plays and TV scripts, and was a liberal commentator on radio and TV. He won an Emmy for his work on a 1997 Paul Simon special and wrote several books on his time in show business.

