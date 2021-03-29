WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Local Activist Works To Replace Minneapolis Police Department

SMS
Local Activist Works To Replace Minneapolis Police Department
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
March 29, 2021
March 29, 2021
One Minneapolis activist calls George Floyd's death a global uprising.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Video of George Floyd's death fueled protests against racial injustice across the U.S. and the world.

One local activist calls it a global uprising. Antonio Williams finished serving a 14-year prison sentence about a month after Floyd's death.

And he got to work as soon as he got out, building community support for an initiative to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new department of public safety.

Williams said, "We're just one arm, one arm, you know, that is out here trying to create change and get away from a system that is clearly not working in our best interest."

SMS