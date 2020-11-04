Abortion Restrictions Fail in Colorado, Pass in Louisiana

Colorado turned back a post-22-week abortion ban while Louisiana declared there is no provision in its state constitution protecting abortion rights.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A ballot initiative to ban abortions in Colorado after 22 weeks did not pass, with 59% of people voting no.

The proposed measure would have made exceptions in cases where a woman's life is in danger but not for rape or incest.

Meanwhile, an abortion initiative in Louisiana did pass with 62% of the vote.

It declares there is no provision in the state constitution protecting abortion rights or requiring funding for abortions.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.