Aaron Rodgers Earns NFL Most Valuable Player Award

This is the Green Bay Packers quarterback's fourth MVP award and second in a row.

A four-time MVP, three Super Bowl players and the beginning of a brother act. The Associated Press 2021 NFL awards had a bit of everything, starting with Aaron Rodgers becoming the fifth player to repeat as Most Valuable Player.

"It is kind of surreal sitting here," Rodgers said. "Being a four-time MVP is crazy."

"They're all different. They're all unique in their own ways and this one feels the sweetest.”

Despite the turmoil of training camp and the headlines created by the Green Bay quarterback when he misled the public on his COVID-19 vaccination, Rodgers' play on the field was superb. So much so that he earned 39 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. Not even one of Tom Brady's best performances — in his final season — came close in the MVP race, with the Buccaneers quarterback getting 10 votes.

Only Peyton Manning with five MVP awards is ahead of Rodgers, who said no announcement on his future in the NFL is imminent.

"There was something to how I felt walking off the field," he said. "I had great conversations with the Packers before I left town. There have been changes to the staff. Just comes down to weighing where I am at mentally and what the commitment is."

"I don't fear retirement and moving on. I'm very proud of what I have accomplished over being in Green Bay for 17 years. Also still highly competitive and bitter taste from the NFC game. I was frustrated about things during the offseason and I feel like there's so much growth. There were some things voiced privately, and I am thankful for the response. There were things done to make me feel special and important."

Other NFL Honors award winners include:

Offensive Player of the Year: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp

Defensive Player of the Year: Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons

Comeback Player of the Year: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Coach of the Year: Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.