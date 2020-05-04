A Deadly Mixture: COVID-19, Inequality And Pollution

Communities of color are often exposed to more air pollution. And it could be one factor to explain the disproportionate rate of COVID-19 deaths.

Dirty air is known to trigger or worsen respiratory and heart conditions, many of which put people at greater risk for severe symptoms or death if they contract COVID-19. But pollution is not an equal opportunity problem. Black and brown communities are more exposed than the overall U.S. population. Scientists are investigating whether pollution can help explain who’s dying from COVID-19.