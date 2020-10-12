A Black Man Is Suing Texas Police, City For Leading Him With Rope

Pictures show officers leading Donald Neely on a rope tied to handcuffs.

A Black man in Texas who was led by rope by two white police officers on horseback is suing the city of Galveston and its police department for $1 million.

Donald Neely says he suffered humiliation and fear during an arrest last year. Video show officers leading Neely on a rope tied to handcuffs.

He says the officers' behavior was "extreme and outrageous." The lawsuit stated "Neely felt as though he was put on display as slaves once were," and accused the city and department of negligence.

He was arrested for trespassing but the charge was dismissed.

Contains footage from CNN.