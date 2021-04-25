WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

7-Year-Old Rock Climber Is On A Mission To Help Foster Kids Find Homes

April 25, 2021
The Colorado boy and his father are raising funds from their rock climbing journeys to help foster kids find permanent homes.
