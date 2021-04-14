6 Rescued From Capsized Boat Off Louisiana Coast

Severe weather likely caused the boat to overturn.

Six people were rescued from a commercial lift boat that capsized off the coast of Louisiana last night.

The Coast Guard says it's still searching for more people who were on board. It's unclear how many people were on the ship when it overturned.

An agency spokesperson says a "microburst of severe weather" may be what caused the ship to capsize.

The National Weather Service issued a flash food watch and a wind advisory for southeastern Louisiana yesterday.