5 People Killed In Canadian Condo Shooting; Gunman Dead
Mass shootings are rare in Canada, and Toronto has long prided itself as being one of the world's safest big cities.
Five people were shot and killed in a condominium building in a Toronto suburb and the 73-year-old gunman was killed by police, authorities said.
Chief James MacSween of the York regional police said one of his officers fatally shot the suspect at a condo in Vaughan, Ontario. Police did not identify the suspect, name the deceased or provide a motive.
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit, which gets involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police, said Monday that the dead suspect was 73 years old.
"Horrendous scene," MacSween said late Sunday. "Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims."
A person shot by the suspect was in the hospital and expected to survive, the police chief said.
MacSween said he didn't have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the condominium building.
Police evacuated the building but MacSween said there was no further threat to the community. Residents were allowed to return home early Monday.
Mass shootings are rare in Canada, and Toronto has long prided itself as being one of the world's safest big cities.
Canadians are nervous about anything that might indicate they are moving closer to U.S. experiences with gun violence.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
Uber Eats, Leafly Team Up To Deliver Cannabis In Toronto
The companies say it's the first time cannabis delivery will be offered on a major third-party delivery platform.By Lynne Sladky / AP
Fiona Sweeps Away Houses, Knocks Out Power In Eastern Canada
Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm, but meteorologists cautioned that it still could have hurricane-strength winds.By Darren Calabrese / The Canadian Press via AP
Official: Suspect In Canada Rampage Dies Of Self-Inflicted Wounds
The suspect died of self-inflicted injuries after his car was run off the road by police Wednesday following a three-day manhunt, officials said.By Kelly Geraldine Malone / The Canadian Press / AP
Top Stories
Jan. 6 Panel Has 'Roadmap' To Bring Criminal Charges Against Trump
The House Jan. 6 committee is recommending criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.By Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Nighttime Drone Attack Rocks Kyiv As Putin Heads To Belarus
The drone strikes come as Russian President Putin is believed to be seeking some kind of Belarusian military support for his war in Ukraine.By Efrem Lukatsky / AP
How To Order Free At-Home COVID Tests Ahead Of The Holidays
In an attempt to shrink the post-holiday surge in COVID cases, the Biden administration has reinstated the government's free at-home testing program.By Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi / AP