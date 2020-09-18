3 Tropical Storms Formed In About 6 Hours

National Hurricane Center forecasters have only had to pull out the Greek alphabet for names once before – in 2005.

This year's record-setting Atlantic hurricane season isn't letting up. Three new storms formed in about six hours Friday evening.

This is only the second time National Hurricane Center forecasters have had to pull out the Greek alphabet for names. The last time that happened was 2005.

Tropical Storm Wilfred, the last with a traditional name, officially formed Atlantic Ocean Friday morning, a little more than an hour before Alpha formed in the eastern North Atlantic Ocean near Portugal's coast. Then, Tropical Storm Beta formed in the western part of the Gulf of Mexico.

Wilfred, Alpha and Beta set records as the earliest 21st, 22nd and 23rd named Atlantic storms, beating 2005 by a few weeks.