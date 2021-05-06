3 Injured In Idaho Middle School Shooting, Suspect In Custody

May 6, 2021
Authorities say the suspect is a student at the school and is in police custody.
Authorities in Idaho say two students and one custodian were hurt in a shooting at a middle school Thursday.
They are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries and authorities say the suspect, also a student, is in custody.
This happened in Rigby, a small town in the eastern part of the state.
The Jefferson School District Superintendent said there is no further threat to the students.
We don't know what prompted the shooting.