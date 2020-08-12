3 Dead In British Passenger Train Derailment

The derailment happened in Aberdeenshire after heavy rain and a landslide.

At least three people are dead and multiple others are seriously hurt after a passenger train derailed in Scotland.

The derailment happened in Aberdeenshire Wednesday morning after heavy rain and a landslide in the area. The train's driver is among the dead.

The British Transport Police Chief Superintendent called the derailment a "tragic incident." Scotland's prosecution service is leading the investigation.