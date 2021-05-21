WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Multiple Events Planned To Mark George Floyd Anniversary

SMS
Multiple Events Planned To Mark George Floyd Anniversary
By Aida Mogos
By Aida Mogos
May 21, 2021
May 21, 2021
A rally will be held Sunday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Next Tuesday marks one year since a now-convicted Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd sparking protests nationwide. 

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation will mark the anniversary beginning this weekend with multiple events. 

A rally will be held Sunday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis, followed by a "virtual day of action" Monday and the final remembrance event on Tuesday, titled a "celebration of life."

George Floyd's sister, who started the foundation, spoke about what May 25 means to her.

"As close as the day comes I get a little stronger than I was last year … been through so much, said Bridgett Floyd. "Had no choice but to be strong and carry this weight and carry this position that God has put me in. I didn't see it coming, none of us did.” 

As we near the one-year anniversary, two organizations are marking the moment by displaying George Floyd-inspired murals.

"Memorialize the Movement” and "Save the Boards" have been collecting murals for the last year.

This weekend, 200 of the 800 collected will be on display in a free exhibit near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis. 

SMS