22-Year-Old Never Returned From Road Trip With Her Fiancé

Her fiancé hasn't said a word to her family or police about where she might be.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

It's a case gripping the nation.

A young Florida woman and her fiance leave for a cross-country road trip.

He came home. She didn't.

Now the search for Gabby Petito has turned into a nationwide manhunt. Sleuthers on social media are looking for clues in the backgrounds of tourist photos.

Her family flew out to Wyoming — going off of her last message to them — saying she's in the Grand Tetons. Now they're handing out "missing person" fliers hoping someone knows she's alive and safe.

"This is where we feel we need to be right now," said Petito's stepfather, James Schmidt. "Gabby we love you so much. We need to find you."

Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie has lawyered up. And he won't say a word to her family or police about where she might be.