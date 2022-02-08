2022 Oscar Nominations Announced

The Oscars will be held March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

This year's Oscar nominees have been announced.

Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan read the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards live on multiple platforms, including Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the academy’s social media accounts and on ABC's "Good Morning America."

BEST PICTURE

"Belfast"; "CODA"; "Don’t Look Up"; "Drive My Car"; "Dune"; "King Richard"; "Licorice Pizza"; "Nightmare Alley"; "The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story."

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"; Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"; Penélope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"; Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"; Kristen Stewart, "Spencer."

BEST ACTOR

Will Smith, "King Richard"; Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"; Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"; Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick … Boom!" and Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth."

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"; Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"; Judi Dench, "Belfast"; Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog" and Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard."

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"; Troy Kotsur, "CODA"; Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"; Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog" and J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos."

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

"Encanto"; "Flee"; "Luca"; "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" and "Raya and the Last Dragon."

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

"Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"; "Flee"; "Attica"; "Ascension" and "Writing With Fire."

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"; Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"; Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"; Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story" and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car."

A largely virtual awards season added some unpredictability to this year’s nominations, which are occurring later than usual. To make way for the Olympics, the Oscars will be held March 27 and will return to their usual venue, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

