The 2020 NFL Draft Will Be 'Fully Virtual'

The NFL had already ordered the closure of league facilities, and personnel have been told to communicate virtually throughout the draft.

Well, the 2020 NFL draft will proceed as scheduled — but it won't look like last year's.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced in a memo to all 32 NFL teams that the draft will move to a "fully virtual format" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The memo said: "Our offices have been closed since March 13 and all Club facilities have been closed since March 26. ... Because of these circumstances, Clubs have been advised to prepare to conduct the 2020 Draft entirely outside of their facilities and in a fully virtual format."

Team personnel are being advised to remain remote throughout the three-day event and use phone and internet communication.

But what will a virtual draft even look like? Players won't be nervously waiting in green rooms for their names to be called or getting their pictures taken on stage with the commissioner. But according to NBC's Peter King, the broadcast could resemble a COVID-19 telethon, with celebrities and players urging viewers to donate to coronavirus-related causes.

The draft is set to be held from April 23-25.

For Newsy, I'm Gage Jackson.