200 Mass Shootings In The U.S. This Year

The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an incident that includes four or more victims, either injured or killed.

The United States has already seen 200 mass shootings this year. That includes three mass shootings from this weekend.

On Saturday, a gunman attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others.

One person was killed, and four others critically injured at a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, California.

And in Houston, Texas, authorities say two people were killed, and three hospitalized after a shooting at a busy flea market.

