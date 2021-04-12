20-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot By Police

The ACLU of Minnesota is calling for an independent investigation into this weekend's shooting.

Outrage in Minnesota after police shot and killed a man just outside Minneapolis.

He is a 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a father to an almost-two-year-old boy.

His family says he was shot by police during a traffic stop. He then drove away and crashed. He was later pronounced dead.

Protesters filled the streets in Brooklyn Center in his honor.

Police said Wright had an outstanding warrant, and as they tried to arrest him, he drove away. They shot at the vehicle, hitting Wright. A female passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The same medical examiner's office that investigated the killing of George Floyd is investigating Wright's death.

"We are assisting in coordination with the OSN group, we're assisting Brooklyn Center in some of the civil unrest that we're seeing tonight as a result of this incident that happened," said Chief Deputy Tracey Martin of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. "However, for everyone here, our primary focus does remain the ongoing trial."

The ACLU of Minnesota is calling for an independent investigation into this weekend's shooting.

It also wants the body camera footage to be released quickly and for all the officers involved to be publicly named.