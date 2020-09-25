2 Wounded In Paris Attack

Police say the suspect has been arrested.

A suspect is in custody after an attack in Paris.

It happened near the offices of the famed satirical magazine, Charlie Hebdo.

At least two people were injured, according to the Associated Press, reportedly by a knife or machete. There were some early reports as many as four people were injured.

While it’s not clear that is connected to Charlie Hebdo, it comes after the magazine republished cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

That original publication prompted an attack on the magazine in January 2015 that left 12 people dead. The trial of 14 people charged in connection to that attack started earlier this month.

Additional reporting by Angela Charlton and Oleg Cetinic of the Associated Press