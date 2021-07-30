2 Tornadoes Hit Pennsylvania, Injuring Several People

Both twisters touched down Thursday evening in Bucks County, just northeast of Philadelphia.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Thursday afternoon, just northeast of Philadelphia.

They sent trees falling, debris flying and a thunderous downpour flooded streets and roadways.

One of the tornadoes damaged an auto dealership and a mobile home park.

Officials said four people were injured at the dealership in Bensalem, and a fifth person was hurt at a nearby business but all injures were considered non-life-threatening.

Thousands of homes lost power and about 1-3 inches of rain fell in a small period of time, prompting flash flood warnings.

Severe weather was a concern along other parts of the east coast, with the weather service issuing warnings in New Jersey, as well.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.