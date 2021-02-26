2 Studies Say New Coronavirus Variant Spreading In NYC

Outside experts have not reviewed either study.

New York health leaders and scientists are telling people to keep calm after two separate studies published this week found the COVID variant spreading in the city.

The study also found it in other parts of the Northeast.

"The science around this is just less established compared to other variants like the U.K. variant," said New York City's health commissioner, Dr. David Chokshi. "These new studies, while they are important ... remain quite exploratory with respect to the real world effects."

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the variant found in New York is concerning. But ultimately getting the vaccine is the key to stopping the spread.

"It's something you really want to pay attention to because it has some worrisome mutations in it," Fauci said. "That's the reason why keep doing the public health measures, and get as many people vaccinated as you possibly can. Everything you throw at us about a mutant is going to be countered by getting people vaccinated."