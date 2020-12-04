2 People Missing After Landslide In Alaska

Heavy rains caused several mudslides in the region, including the one in the town of Haines.

Two people are still missing after a landslide swept through a town in southeast Alaska Wednesday.

It was reported to be as wide as two football fields. The Alaska National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard have been sent to the area. Officials say there is still the potential for more landslides.