2 More Officers Who Responded To Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Dead By Suicide

D.C. Police say officer Gunther Hashida was found dead in his home last Thursday and Officer Kyle Defreytag also died by suicide last month.

Two more police officers who responded to the January 6th attack on the Capitol have died by suicide.

D.C. Police say Metro Police Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead in his home last Thursday. He'd been on the force since 2003.

The department also reported another officer, Kyle Defreytag, also died by suicide last month.

We don't know the exact circumstances surrounding either of their deaths but we do know, in total, four officers who responded to the attack have died by suicide.

If you need to talk to someone, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text "HOME" to the crisis text line at 741-741.