2 California Men Charged In Plot To Blow Up Democratic Party HQ

July 16, 2021
The Justice Department says investigators found these pipe bombs and arsenals of guns and ammunition in their homes.
Federal authorities have charged two men with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California.
According to the DOJ, the men said they wanted to attack Democrats because they believe Donald Trump won the 2020 election.