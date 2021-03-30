10th Accuser Comes Forward With Andrew Cuomo Allegations

The latest accuser came forward at a press conference Monday and said the actions took place in her home in 2017.

There are now at least 10 women accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct.

The latest accuser came forward at a press conference Monday. She says Cuomo kissed on her both cheeks when they met at her home in 2017. The governor was touring homes damaged by flooding.

The woman says the governor told her that's how Italians greet each other. But she says other comments, including him telling her she's beautiful, made her feel the greeting was sexually charged.

Cuomo has denied any inappropriate actions with women.

Contains footage from CNN.