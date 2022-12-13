10 Years Later, A Memorial Honors Those Killed In Sandy Hook Shooting
Newsy's Sam Eaton visited the memorial to those killed at Sandy Hook Elementary and helps share how and why it came to be.
Wednesday marks 10 years since the Sandy Hook school shooting. After murdering his mother at their home, a shooter gunned down 20 children and six adults at the elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, then took his own life. It was one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history and one of the first ugly signs of the larger problem that still hasn't been solved a decade later.
A memorial just a short distance from the school is now open to the public. It invites quiet reflection and serves as a place to honor the lives lost to the shooting, which continues to inspire debate around gun safety. Newsy’s Sam Eaton visited the site and met some of the people who made it possible.
