It's The 10 Year Anniversary Of The Sandy Hook Elementary Shooting

Newsy's Bianca Facchinei interviews Sandy Hook mother Nicole Hockley, co-founder and CEO of SandyHookPromise.org. The foundation works to protect children from gun and school violence. Sandy Hook Memorial Opens Nearly 10 Years After 26 Killed Some victims' relatives were given a private tour of the grounds. LEARN MORE

Bianca Facchinei is a politics reporter who focuses on the U.S. economy and everything millennial. During her time at Newsy, she's provided live coverage of Hurricane Florence, protests against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the 2018 midterm elections and more. She's also hosted several one-on-one interviews, including one with Chelsea Manning, who spoke about her run for U.S. Senate a year after she was released from prison. Before she became a journalist, Bianca received her Bachelor of Arts in English from St. Joseph's University. She would love to hear any story ideas you have! Send them her way at bfacchinei@newsy.com. @BiancaFacchinei