It's The 10 Year Anniversary Of The Sandy Hook Elementary Shooting

Sandy Hook Memorial Opens Nearly 10 Years After 26 Killed
Some victims' relatives were given a private tour of the grounds.LEARN MORE
It’s been 10 years since Nicole Hockley lost her son, Dylan, in the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
Newsy's Bianca Facchinei interviews Sandy Hook mother Nicole Hockley, co-founder and CEO of SandyHookPromise.org. The foundation works to protect children from gun and school violence.
