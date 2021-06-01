1 Dead, 1 Injured In California Fire Station Shooting

Officials say the gunman barricaded himself in his home nearby, set the house on fire and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Authorities say an off-duty Los Angeles County firefighter fatally shot a fellow firefighter on Tuesday at a station near Santa Clarita, California. He also wounded another firefighter, who was taken to the hospital. Officials say the gunman barricaded himself in his home nearby, set the house on fire and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The wounded firefighter is in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.