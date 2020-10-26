Zeta Strengthens Into A Hurricane

October 26, 2020
Zeta has strengthened into a hurricane as it moves closer to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.
It's the 27th named storm of the Atlantic season and currently has winds as strong as 70 mph.
A hurricane warning is in effect for parts of the Yucatan.
Zeta could drop up to 8 inches of rain on Mexico and parts of the Caribbean before moving up to the U.S.
It's expected to make landfall somewhere between Louisiana and the Florida panhandle.