Zeta Heads Northeast After Making Landfall In U.S.

It killed at least two people and hundreds of thousands of people are without power Thursday morning.

Hurricane Zeta hit the U.S. Gulf Coast Wednesday, barreling through Louisiana and Mississippi.

The storm hit as a Category 2 hurricane, but has since weakened to a tropical storm.

Zeta is now moving across southeastern states before making its way to mid-Atlantic states.