There is a generational divide in Britain when it comes to views of the monarchy.

A poll conducted during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier in 2022 showed the vast majority of respondents over the age of 65 believe the monarchy should continue.

But only a third of those 18-24 support the institution.

Some see the end of Queen Elizabeth II's reign as an opportunity to evaluate the necessity of the monarchy in Britain.

