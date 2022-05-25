Young Lives Taken Too Soon In Uvalde, Texas

These are just a few of the 21 people who lost their lives in Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Uziyah Garcia, Eva Mireles, Amerie Jo Garza — these are just a few of the 21 people who won't be going home to their families, following Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

These children and teachers attended Robb Elementary school, just a week shy of summer vacation when shots rang out.

As their families grapple with the loss of their loved ones, we are learning more about some of these victims whose ages range from as young as eight years old to 46 years old.

Uziyah Garcia's grandfather says eight-year-old Uziyah loved to throw the football with him and had a knack for remembering plays.

Xavier Lopez's mother, Felicha Martinez, told The Washington Post her 10-year-old had just made honor roll. Family members have created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Eva Mireles was a fourth grade teacher, who had spent the last 17 years working in education. Her family says she was an avid runner and was always up for an adventure.

On Facebook, Steven Garcia confirmed the loss of his daughter, 10-year-old Eliahna "Ellie" García, writing she "was a doll and the happiest ever." He says he planned to dj for her at an upcoming party.

For the relatives of those killed, the pain will last a lifetime.

"There are parents who will never see their child again, never have them jump in bed and cuddle with them. Parents who will never be the same. To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away," President Biden said.