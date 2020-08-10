You Can Now Audition For 'American Idol' From The Comfort Of Home

Working via Zoom, "Idol Across America" opens up the music competition to all 50 states.

So, you want to become the next "American Idol," but you don't want to get in line with thousands of people? Or maybe you just don't want to leave your house.

We totally get it, and so do the producers behind the competition. This year, for the first time in the 18-year history of "American Idol," the show is hosting virtual auditions.

"American Idol" producer Melissa Elfar told Newsy, "The really cool thing about it is that it's never been easier to audition for 'American Idol,' because you're auditioning literally in the comfort of your own home."

Because the "Idol Across America" auditions are fully virtual, the new season — airing in February — is also able to look for contestants in all 50 states for the first time in the show's history.

"If anyone's ever auditioned before, it's more or less the same process, where normally there'd be a big line — you remember those big, you know, the big lines that we usually have at all of our auditions? Well, that's going to basically be in a Zoom holding room."

Elfar adds that the virtual audition in front of producers will run pretty much like in-person auditions as well. You'll sing, they'll give feedback and a lucky few will pass onto the next round and perform for the show's celebrity judges.

"We just had to take it day by day and just kind of learn and grow and just figure out like, 'What do we do next?'"

When the pandemic first started, "American Idol" was the first reality competition series to go all virtual. Other shows like "The Voice" quickly followed suit, but "America's Got Talent" is starting on-stage live shows without a studio audience on Tuesday.