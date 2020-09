Suga was chosen on Monday to lead the ruling party. He was elected prime minister by Japan's parliament Wednesday.

Japan has a new prime minister.

Yoshihide Suga will replace long-time leader Abe Shinzo.

He was chief cabinet secretary under Abe.

Last month, Abe said he was stepping down due to health problems.