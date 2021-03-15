Yo-Yo Ma Celebrates Second COVID Vaccine With Performance

The legendary cellist gave a Massachusetts vaccine clinic a surprise mini-concert after getting his second dose on Saturday.

While you might not be able to go to a concert just yet, one famous musician brought it to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma gave a group of people in Massachusetts a surprise mini concert after getting his second dose on Saturday.

Ma played music for about 15 minutes during the required observation period after receiving a COVID shot.