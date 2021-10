The National Park Service said Yellowstone has set September and year-to-date attendance records.

A lot of people are hitting the outdoors as the U.S. recovers from the pandemic. Yellowstone National Park has even set September and year-to-date attendance records.

The National Park Service says nearly 873,000 people visited the park in September. That's a 4% increase from a year earlier. Additionally, nearly 4.5 million people have visited Yellowstone this year.