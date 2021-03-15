Yellen Says Low Risk Of Inflation From Stimulus Checks

The treasury secretary said there could be a temporary increase in prices, but the unemployment numbers are more concerning.

There are some concerns the latest stimulus payments could cause inflation.

"People being out of work, not able to find jobs can have a permanent effect on their wellbeing. I think that's the most significant risk," said Yellen. "Is there a risk of inflation? I think there's a small risk, and I think it's manageable."

Yellen said long term the administration will need to find ways to make sure the budget is on a sustainable path and to keep deficits under control.